General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in 2015: Jobless graduate presents CV, application to Lordina for job

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama

With unemployment being a major challenge in Ghana, a 25-year-old unemployed graduate by name, Solomon Adu Kwaakye, in 2015 made a bold step by presenting his CV directly to the then-first lady of the country, Lordina Mahama, for a job opportunity.



Mr Kwaakye managed to break through the tight security to hand over his CV to Madam Lordina during the launch of the HIV Prevention Campaign in Asante Mampong.



Speaking to the media, the unemployed graduate revealed that, he had written over 30 application letters to several organisations for a job but was turned down in all instances.



He added that he completed University for Development Studies in 2013 with BSc in Environmental Science.



Read the full story originally published on August 24, 2015 on GhanaWeb



Solomon Adu Kwaakye 25, from Kofiase in the Mampong Municipality and graduate unemployed, at the weekend, defied security and presented his application letter and curriculum vitae (CV) to the First Lady.



Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, was at Asante Mampong to launch HIV prevention campaign.



In an interview with journalists, Mr Kwaakye said he completed University for Development Studies in 2013 with Bsc in Environmental Science but after National Service, he has written 30 application letters to many places without any response.



He said, his parents are aged and poor farmers who find it very difficult to continue to take care of him and his siblings.



Mr Kwaakye said when he heard the visit of the First Lady to Mampong, he collected money from his father to prepare his application and CV to be presented to her with the hope that through that he could be employed.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.