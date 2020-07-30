General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Today in 2013: Mahama has 15 more years to die – Rev. Owusu Bempah

Former president John Dramani Mahama and Rev. Owusu Bempah

Some Ghanaians have termed the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Owusu Bempah as a “prophet of doom” based on his continuous death prophesies of some prominent personalities in the country.



Prophet Owusu Bempah in July 2013 revealed that there was death surrounding the then president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, adding that if nothing was done to avert this plan, he would die mysteriously.



Shortly after this revelation, the man of God claimed to have received several delegations from the presidency to revert the prophecy. He later stated that 15 more years had been added to the life of Mr. Mahama after which he will be called to eternity.



Adding that: “prophecies can only be done when you take steps to confront it spiritually…Prophet Isaiah prophesied the death of Ezekiel, but was reversed after Ezekiel prayed to God for mercy, so prophecies can be reversed”.



One of Ghana’s renowned men of God, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has said that he has received a revelation from God to again indicate that the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has been saved from death by some divine powers.



It will be recalled during the general elections, the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Bempah prophesied that, the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, would pass away in a sudden manner if nothing extraordinary happened to avert the calamity.



But speaking to The New Independent in an interview over the weekend at his Church premises, the Man of God now claims that, another revelation in the form of a prophesy that has come to him recently indicates that, President Mahama will no more die as prophesied earlier, but has been given additional 15 years by God to live after which he would go into his grave.



According to Rev. Bempah, three different groups of people approached him within the month of March and claimed they were sent from the presidency to seek God’s intervention to reverse the sudden death prophesy of the president.



He said, after that approach from the presidency, he continued to fast and to pray together with his congregation after which he had an encounter with God where he pleaded for the reversal of the earlier prophecy of the death of President Mahama.



Rev. Bempah told this reporter that, “prophecies can only be done when you take steps to confront it spiritually,” saying, the prophecies of the death of the late President Mills and Aliu Mahama, former Vice President in the Kufuor Administration, were revealed; but were ignored and added that, “Prophet Isaiah prophesied the death of Ezekiel, but was reversed after Ezekiel prayed to God for mercy, so prophecies can be reversed,” he said.



He sounded a caution that, though the death of President Mahama has been reversed, the nation should continuously pray to seek God’s intervention in his life.





