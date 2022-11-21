Today at the newsstands - November 21, 2022

General News of Monday, 21 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some major headlines from the dailies
Daily Graphic
* NIA, EC system integration on course – Prof Attafuah
* Quintessential statesman, politician – Tributes pour in for Prof. Kwesi Botchwey
* I’ve been honest in fiscal reporting – Ken Ofori-Atta defends stewardship
The Custodian
* Minority fails to ‘pull down’ Finance Minister
* Permit Ofori-Atta to present 2023 budget – Assibey Yeboah pleads with NPP MPs
Republic Press
* Ofori-Atta begs again!
* Keep faith with us - Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians
Today
* “I am truly sorry” – Kenneth Nana Yaw Kuntunkununku Ofori-Atta
* Kwesi Botchwey passes on, aged 78
B&FT
* Deliberate data misreporting untrue – Ofori-Atta
*Raw sugar imports skyrocket to US$151m as Komenda Sugar Factory remains defunct
