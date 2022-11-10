Today at the newsstands - November 10, 2022

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



Daily Graphic



* Restructure economy around agriculture



* Motorway being fixed





The Chronicle



* EDC clients accuse Ecobank of robbery



* Stay away from the vote of censure - NPP tells its MPs



Daily Guide



* Majority MPs meet over Ofori-Atta exit



* Col Damoah sues OSP - Over Labianca Report



GHanaian Times



* Let's clean up Ghana's political system - Mike Oquaye



* 2023 Budget: Prof. Quartey calls for massive reduction in E-Levy



