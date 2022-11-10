You are here: HomeNews2022 11 10Article 1659857

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 10, 2022

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic

* Restructure economy around agriculture

* Motorway being fixed


The Chronicle

* EDC clients accuse Ecobank of robbery

* Stay away from the vote of censure - NPP tells its MPs

Daily Guide

* Majority MPs meet over Ofori-Atta exit

* Col Damoah sues OSP - Over Labianca Report

GHanaian Times

* Let's clean up Ghana's political system - Mike Oquaye

* 2023 Budget: Prof. Quartey calls for massive reduction in E-Levy

