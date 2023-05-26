You are here: HomeNews2023 05 26Article 1774124

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – May 26, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

SHS food suppliers demand payment

Task force to enforce ban on noise-making

Agric: Backbone of Tano South

DAILY GUIDE

I've no intention to divest GNPC stake- Freddie Blay

Dotse now acting CJ

NPP nominees to pay GHC 50,000

THE CHRONICLE

I'm not involved in any scandalous deal @ GNPC ...FReddie Blay

Accra Commando warns miscreants who attack churches during ban on noise-making

Oppong -Nkrumah demands inclusion of RTI in performance agrreements with heads of public institutions

NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Choose Zenetor Rawlings as your running mate -NDC guru advocates

Supreme court summons NDC's Kpessa-Whyte

Teshie has no chief council of elders