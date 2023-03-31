Today at the newsstands – March 31, 2023

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Power production in danger: ECG owes IPPs $1.4bn



4 Parties kick against overhaul of constitution



Nalerigu-Gambaga constituency ...home of scenic tourist sites



GHANAIAN TIMES



Parts of country to face 14-day power interruption...as Atuabo Gas plant shuts down for Maintenace



3 remanded for vigilantism, illegal possession of firearms



MP urges president to ratify amended suicide act



THE CHRONICLE



Committee to probe Kejetia fire outbreak



Ato, you have a case to answer...open your defence -Court



Those breaching code of secrecy ought to purge themselves



THE PUBLISHER



Akufo-Addo submits staff list to Parliament



Amidu backs Judge ...in Anas, Ken GH¢ 25m case



Court orders Ato Forson to open defence



