General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - March 27, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Bawumia to inject 2,000 megawatts of solar power

Economy stable, recovery kicks in Finance Minister assures citizenry

GHC3.94bn approved for GETFund projects

DIALY GUIDE

IMF review to inject $ 360m

Bawumia hits road with bold promises

Funny Face caged over accident

THE CHRONICLE

Your presence here gives us hope ...Mepe chiefs tell Works & Housing Minister

'BMB must nominate a woman as running mate'

I'll make E/R a research & innovation hub - Alan

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

At maiden 2024 monthly press briefing economy: Govt set to negotiate new deal

MIIF lever for localisation of value in mining sector - MIIF CEO

