Today at the newsstands - March 27, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Bawumia to inject 2,000 megawatts of solar power
Economy stable, recovery kicks in Finance Minister assures citizenry
GHC3.94bn approved for GETFund projects
DIALY GUIDE
IMF review to inject $ 360m
Bawumia hits road with bold promises
Funny Face caged over accident
THE CHRONICLE
Your presence here gives us hope ...Mepe chiefs tell Works & Housing Minister
'BMB must nominate a woman as running mate'
I'll make E/R a research & innovation hub - Alan
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
At maiden 2024 monthly press briefing economy: Govt set to negotiate new deal
MIIF lever for localisation of value in mining sector - MIIF CEO