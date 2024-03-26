Today at the newsstands - March 26, 2024

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines:



DAILY GRAPHIC





ICT in SHSs deepens



Finance Minister charges GRA customs to reduce leakages



BoG has strong buffers to support Cedi - Governor



THE CHRONICLE



Ghana Smart School Project: 1 tablet for each SHS student



ECrecommndes re-run in Yendi NPP primary



CenPOA wants all Prez candidates to declare stance on LGBT+ Bill



DAILY GUIDE



Ebenage Herbal appoints new CEO



Pressure mounts over 'dead' Chinese Illegal miners



Move to freeze Dapaah's maid's properties withdrawn



THE DAILY DISPATCH



I will be more accountable than Mahama because I will face the people again in 2028



Team of Tanzanian energy operations of Ghana's NPA



The energy sector now is 300 times better than under the Mahama govt