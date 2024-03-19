Today at the newsstands - March 19, 2024

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Propelling economic growth post-COVID-19: Increase investment in AI - IMF MD advocates
Empower institutions, citizens to demand accountability ...President tells AU
Common core curriculum rolls out in SHSs
DAILY GUIDE
UK denies seizing £ 15m from Ghanaian
Akufo-Addo gives Ashanti Judges 24 buildings
Nana charges African leaders to end coups
THE CHRONICLE
Don't allow Eurobond creditors to twist your arm ...IMF boss tells Akufo-Addo
I invested heavily in digital facilities - Mahama
Former Nigerian Sports Minister lauds Ghana's organization of 15th African Games
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Effective communication on NPP's achievements will help break the 8
Ghana's decision to go to IMF has paid off - Akufo-Addo
UG cancels online interim assessment over internet disruptions