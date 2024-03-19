You are here: HomeNews2024 03 19Article 1922066

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - March 19, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Propelling economic growth post-COVID-19: Increase investment in AI - IMF MD advocates

Empower institutions, citizens to demand accountability ...President tells AU

Common core curriculum rolls out in SHSs

DAILY GUIDE

UK denies seizing £ 15m from Ghanaian

Akufo-Addo gives Ashanti Judges 24 buildings

Nana charges African leaders to end coups

THE CHRONICLE

Don't allow Eurobond creditors to twist your arm ...IMF boss tells Akufo-Addo

I invested heavily in digital facilities - Mahama

Former Nigerian Sports Minister lauds Ghana's organization of 15th African Games

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Effective communication on NPP's achievements will help break the 8

Ghana's decision to go to IMF has paid off - Akufo-Addo

UG cancels online interim assessment over internet disruptions

