Today at the newsstands - July 26, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC



Death penalty scrapped



A-G to prosecute Adisadel student



Accra hosts Africa Women Children Conference August 2



THE CHRONICLE



Freda Prempeh replaces Cecilia Dapaah



Nigerian jailed 10 years for trafficking Cocaine through KIA



Ofori Atta-Atta , MPs in crunch meeting on Mid-Year Budget



$ 114k, Euros, Pounds stolen from Layer's trunk ...at her Airport residential home



GHANAIAN TIMES



Ghana loses GHC 26m in two years



President makes 3 new appointments



Adisadel College Housemaster interdicted



DAILY GUIDE



Kufour told me I'll go far - Bawumia



Supreme court throws out Quayson again



Nigerian gets 10 years for Cacaine