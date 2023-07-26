You are here: HomeNews2023 07 26Article 1812185

Today at the newsstands - July 26, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Death penalty scrapped

A-G to prosecute Adisadel student

Accra hosts Africa Women Children Conference August 2

THE CHRONICLE

Freda Prempeh replaces Cecilia Dapaah

Nigerian jailed 10 years for trafficking Cocaine through KIA

Ofori Atta-Atta , MPs in crunch meeting on Mid-Year Budget

$ 114k, Euros, Pounds stolen from Layer's trunk ...at her Airport residential home

GHANAIAN TIMES

Ghana loses GHC 26m in two years

President makes 3 new appointments

Adisadel College Housemaster interdicted

DAILY GUIDE

Kufour told me I'll go far - Bawumia

Supreme court throws out Quayson again

Nigerian gets 10 years for Cacaine