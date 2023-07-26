Today at the newsstands - July 26, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Death penalty scrapped
A-G to prosecute Adisadel student
Accra hosts Africa Women Children Conference August 2
THE CHRONICLE
Freda Prempeh replaces Cecilia Dapaah
Nigerian jailed 10 years for trafficking Cocaine through KIA
Ofori Atta-Atta , MPs in crunch meeting on Mid-Year Budget
$ 114k, Euros, Pounds stolen from Layer's trunk ...at her Airport residential home
GHANAIAN TIMES
Ghana loses GHC 26m in two years
President makes 3 new appointments
Adisadel College Housemaster interdicted
DAILY GUIDE
Kufour told me I'll go far - Bawumia
Supreme court throws out Quayson again
Nigerian gets 10 years for Cacaine