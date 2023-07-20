You are here: HomeNews2023 07 20Article 1808369

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - July 20, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Births and database: 24m records not digitised -Ag, Registrar

Special supplement on insurance

Self-testing for HIV begins nationwide


THE CHRONICLE

Bawumia speaks: My hands are clean

Businessman arrested @ KIA over US$386K

Alan Cash promises to empower 2 local road contractors per constituency


THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Spectre of landguard demolition at Airport

Victim petitions police over cocky land goon

Buem Constiuency falls for Alan Kyerematen

THE ANCHOR

Africa must have a say in pricing mineral resouces

We can't resort to robbery ...Tontokrom youths cry out

I never said gov't uses landguards - Chief director tells PAC

