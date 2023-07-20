Today at the newsstands - July 20, 2023

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Births and database: 24m records not digitised -Ag, Registrar
Special supplement on insurance
Self-testing for HIV begins nationwide
THE CHRONICLE
Bawumia speaks: My hands are clean
Businessman arrested @ KIA over US$386K
Alan Cash promises to empower 2 local road contractors per constituency
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Spectre of landguard demolition at Airport
Victim petitions police over cocky land goon
Buem Constiuency falls for Alan Kyerematen
THE ANCHOR
Africa must have a say in pricing mineral resouces
We can't resort to robbery ...Tontokrom youths cry out
I never said gov't uses landguards - Chief director tells PAC