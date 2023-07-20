Today at the newsstands - July 20, 2023

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Births and database: 24m records not digitised -Ag, Registrar



Special supplement on insurance



Self-testing for HIV begins nationwide





THE CHRONICLE



Bawumia speaks: My hands are clean



Businessman arrested @ KIA over US$386K



Alan Cash promises to empower 2 local road contractors per constituency





THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Spectre of landguard demolition at Airport



Victim petitions police over cocky land goon



Buem Constiuency falls for Alan Kyerematen



THE ANCHOR



Africa must have a say in pricing mineral resouces



We can't resort to robbery ...Tontokrom youths cry out



I never said gov't uses landguards - Chief director tells PAC