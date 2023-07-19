Today at the newsstands - July 19, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
UG, KNUST run unapproved courses
Govt approves new salary structure for JUSAG
Parks and gardens cries for swift help
TODAY
BoG boss cries over revenue loss ...blames DDEP for decline
NSBT hosts TVET students ...from Ivory Coast
Minority pushes
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Commit more funds at local level - Dr Boakye Yiadom
Provide tax incentives to private sector to create jobs - Prof Bawah
New salary structure allowances for JUSAG, lower bench take effect
THE CHRONICLE
$ 16m 100-bed hospital for Ejura
Beware your PhD could be fake ...as Legon, KNUST admit to running unaccredited programmes
Confidence trickster dupes military lady off GHC 295k