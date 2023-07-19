You are here: HomeNews2023 07 19Article 1807562

Today at the newsstands - July 19, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

UG, KNUST run unapproved courses

Govt approves new salary structure for JUSAG

Parks and gardens cries for swift help

TODAY

BoG boss cries over revenue loss ...blames DDEP for decline

NSBT hosts TVET students ...from Ivory Coast

Minority pushes

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Commit more funds at local level - Dr Boakye Yiadom

Provide tax incentives to private sector to create jobs - Prof Bawah

New salary structure allowances for JUSAG, lower bench take effect

THE CHRONICLE

$ 16m 100-bed hospital for Ejura

Beware your PhD could be fake ...as Legon, KNUST admit to running unaccredited programmes

Confidence trickster dupes military lady off GHC 295k

