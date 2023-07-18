Today at the newsstands - July 18, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Accra streets deathtrap for motorists: Traffic lights dead...Urban roads battles to keep them on
Oilfields to produce 120,000 barrels daily -Energy Minister
Attorney_General inaugurates Registrar of Companies office in Kumasi
THE CHRONICLE
I'll replace Rawlings as your Godfather...Alan tells Voltarians
Slain Police Officer laid to rest
Busia comes to life at Hotel Waawaa
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Alan Kyereteman touts sacrifice in NPP
Court of Appeal judgement on why Kennedy Agyapong's application was thrown out
Minerals Commission CEO commended
THE ANCHOR
Hajj Board apologizes for shambolic organization
Asanko mines, Tontokrom youth clash over job again