Today at the newsstands - July 18, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Accra streets deathtrap for motorists: Traffic lights dead...Urban roads battles to keep them on



Oilfields to produce 120,000 barrels daily -Energy Minister



Attorney_General inaugurates Registrar of Companies office in Kumasi



THE CHRONICLE



I'll replace Rawlings as your Godfather...Alan tells Voltarians



Slain Police Officer laid to rest



Busia comes to life at Hotel Waawaa



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Alan Kyereteman touts sacrifice in NPP



Court of Appeal judgement on why Kennedy Agyapong's application was thrown out



Minerals Commission CEO commended



THE ANCHOR



Hajj Board apologizes for shambolic organization



Asanko mines, Tontokrom youth clash over job again