Today at the newsstands - January 31, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GUIDE
8 grabbed over school placement exposé
Over 30,000 passports left to rot
Kyiri Abosom dumps wife
THE ANCHOR
Mahama rules out Duffuor as president
Small-scale mining shoots up gold export by 30% - BoG
DAILY GRAPHIC
Health Alert: Intensify monitoring of food vendors - nutritionist urges FDA
BoG policy rate now 28%
ECG owes Bui Power over $600m - PAC urges quick recovery
GHANAIAN TIMES
Over 30,000 passports remain uncollected - Foreign Ministry
Show love to persons with leprosy - Veep
Stop charging in dollars - PAC orders state agencie
THE DAILY STATESMAN
Bawumia tops NPP polls
Rev. Ampiah-Kwofi: Alan is a man of integrity
Mampong Constituency roots for Dennis Kwakwa
