Today at the newsstands - January 31, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GUIDE



8 grabbed over school placement exposé



Over 30,000 passports left to rot



Kyiri Abosom dumps wife



THE ANCHOR



Mahama rules out Duffuor as president



Small-scale mining shoots up gold export by 30% - BoG



DAILY GRAPHIC



Health Alert: Intensify monitoring of food vendors - nutritionist urges FDA



BoG policy rate now 28%



ECG owes Bui Power over $600m - PAC urges quick recovery



GHANAIAN TIMES



Over 30,000 passports remain uncollected - Foreign Ministry



Show love to persons with leprosy - Veep



Stop charging in dollars - PAC orders state agencie



THE DAILY STATESMAN



Bawumia tops NPP polls



Rev. Ampiah-Kwofi: Alan is a man of integrity



Mampong Constituency roots for Dennis Kwakwa





