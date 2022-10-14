Today at the newsstands – Friday, October 14, 2022

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Operation Halt II relaunched



• As chiefs, MMDCEs empowered



* NMC stops 2 stations from hosting programmes



Ghanaian Times



* MMDCEs to face sanctions over environmental degradation – Dr. Kokofu



* Renewed fight against galamsey: War to target foreign sponsors to cut funding from kingpins, barons -Jinapor



Daily Guide



* I’m contesting Ofosu-Ampofo - Mosquito



* NDC galamsey hypocrisy exposed



The Chronicle



* We will contest 2024 elections with our own referee – John Mahama



* Blame military if galamsey fight fails - Jinapor



