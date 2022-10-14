You are here: HomeNews2022 10 14Article 1642484

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday, October 14, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (16)

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Operation Halt II relaunched

• As chiefs, MMDCEs empowered

* NMC stops 2 stations from hosting programmes

Ghanaian Times

* MMDCEs to face sanctions over environmental degradation – Dr. Kokofu

* Renewed fight against galamsey: War to target foreign sponsors to cut funding from kingpins, barons -Jinapor

Daily Guide

* I’m contesting Ofosu-Ampofo - Mosquito

* NDC galamsey hypocrisy exposed

The Chronicle

* We will contest 2024 elections with our own referee – John Mahama

* Blame military if galamsey fight fails - Jinapor

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment