Today at the newsstands - February 6, 2023

General News of Monday, 6 February 2023

THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Gold for Oil deal: Fuel prices to reduce by March – NPA



Top Kings Ltd, Nungua Stool rightful owners – Benjamin Danso



President Akufo-Addo accepts resignation of Chieftaincy Minister



THE CHRONICLE



It’s Alan’s turn to lead NPP – Goaso Chief



We have virtually concluded DDEP – IMF Board approval is next – Prez



What Gold for Oil deal entails



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



It’s Alan’s time – Omanhene of Goaso declares



Ghanaians criticize Ablakwa – for disrespecting court orders



New scandal rocks NDA boss – PPA calls for investigation of Sumaila Abdul Rahman over another over 5 M scandal



