Today at the newsstands - February 27, 2024

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GhanaWeb brings you some major news headlines from today's newspapers
DAILY GRAPHIC
Review new taxes – GPCC urges govt
President presents SONA today
Govt to set up Fintech Innovation Fund – Dr Bawumia
DAILY GUIDE
Nana speaks to MPs today
Hajj gatecrashers in trouble
Mahama 24-hour economy empty slogan
THE CHRONICLE
Akufo-Addo delivers penultimate SONA today
EOCO strips lady naked, leaves only her bra and pant on, court told
Scandal-soaked Mahama is bad news – Ebo Quansah
THE INQUIRER
NPP mulls over insurance package for members
Adongo to speak on economic mess at UPSA
Local miscreants sabotage Chinese tilapia farm investment