General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - February 23, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

6 years after completion: Ho Airpot 'ghost town'

YEA employs 282 PWDs

DIALY GUIDE

Ghana Bahamas sign Visa waiver agreement

I'm guilty! Hajia4Real tells US court

Bawumia picks Kyei-Mensah to chair NPP manifesto

THE CHRONICLE

EOCO Excavated Opuni's former residence

Saviour Church rumpus: Abraham Adusei, others cited for contempt

NDC MP threatens to sue GRA boss

NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Clashes loom in Manso Tontokrom

Ghana raked in over GHC12billion from GRA - SML Deal

NPP campaign team vehicle for December victory - Tarkwa MP

