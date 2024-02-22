Today at the newsstands - February 22, 2024

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ahead of 2024 elections: Avoid hate speech- Peace Council tells political parties
More people with higher education unemployed - GSS report
Govt committed to resolve Ahmed Suale's murder
DAILY GUIDE
'Sexy Dondon' killed JB Danquah-Adu - Investigator
Parliament chases MIIF over $12m Agyapa expense
Political parties appoint leadership - Speaker
THE CHRONICLE
Parliament committing gender atrocities - KT
John Kumah woos private sector
Incorruptible? Certainly not Mahama
THE GAHANAIN TIMES
Set priorities right to fix economy - Otumfuo Osei Tutu tasks Finance Minister-designate
We'll ensure fitting 67th Independence Day anniversary celebration - E/R Minister