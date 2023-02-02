You are here: HomeNews2023 02 02Article 1706561

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - February 2, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Traffic management contract dispute: $55m judgment debt dismissed

NHIA reviews process for services, medication

PAC refers regulators for prosecution

DAYBREAK

Akufo-Addo grabs new ADC

Akufo-Addo presents 175 vehicles, equipment to Armed Forces

Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives over calls for early congress

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Ghana escapes $55m judgement debt

NPP requires a new face – Addai-Nimoh

NDC demands prosecution of officials involved in COVID-19 fund

DAILY GHANAIAN GUIDE

I will mordernize NPP if given the opportunity to lead – Alan Kyerematen

Alan is for grassroots, Bawumia is for few who are chopping power

