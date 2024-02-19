You are here: HomeNews2024 02 19Article 1917565

Today at the newsstands - February 19, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Public sector salaries up 23%

President Akufo-Addo pushes for Africa-wide mobile interoperability

Pharmacy Council declares war on unlicensed practitioners

THE CHRONICLE

The legacy of KON at the Information Ministry

Mahama's 24-hour economy is a hoax! ...don't fall for it - Jinapor

Akomea asks: Is Bawumia the disgrace to the north

Police smoke-out MOMO vendor killers at Walewale

DAILY GUIDE

AU Summit: Nana calls for single mobile platform

NDC Fifi Kwetey under fire

Ghana Post to distribute 1m chocolates

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Mobile money vendor, 1 other killed in robbery attack at Walewale

NEDCo probes 3000 illegal metres in Sunyani

Ghana.govrevnue platforms: Govt bags GHC210bn...as revenue since introduction in 2020

