Today at the newsstands - February 19, 2024

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Public sector salaries up 23%
President Akufo-Addo pushes for Africa-wide mobile interoperability
Pharmacy Council declares war on unlicensed practitioners
THE CHRONICLE
The legacy of KON at the Information Ministry
Mahama's 24-hour economy is a hoax! ...don't fall for it - Jinapor
Akomea asks: Is Bawumia the disgrace to the north
Police smoke-out MOMO vendor killers at Walewale
DAILY GUIDE
AU Summit: Nana calls for single mobile platform
NDC Fifi Kwetey under fire
Ghana Post to distribute 1m chocolates
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Mobile money vendor, 1 other killed in robbery attack at Walewale
NEDCo probes 3000 illegal metres in Sunyani
Ghana.govrevnue platforms: Govt bags GHC210bn...as revenue since introduction in 2020