Today at the newsstands - February 15, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

New ministers face high expectations ...18 out

December 7 opportunity to rebuild nation - NDC

Supplement on Ghana Hotel Association Awards - Inside

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Reshuffle: Pres fires 23 ministers in major shake-up!!

Dr Bawumia responsible for current economic hardships - NDC

Ghana marks 20 years of HIV anti-retroviral treatment

THE CHRONICLE

Beware! Accra Commando promoted...to 'Commando General'

Soccer lovers spew out venom on GFA

Ofori-Atta to be appointed presidential advisor on economy

DAILY GUIDE

Nana flies out after val's Day reshuffle

NPP commends Akufo-Addo for ministerial shake-up

Abesim 'Killer' trial begins March 14

