Today at the newsstands - August 8, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
BECE takes off smoothly ...57 prisoners, juvenile inmates sit exam
2022/23 scholarships: GETFund gives to more local students
Researchers develop model for chronic pain management
GHANAIN TIMES
KUNUST student allegedly stabbed to death by colleague
We'll be faithful with public resources ...Finance Minister vows as he launches policy documents
Ghana risks losing tourism potential if ...Prof. Mensah
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
I can bet on your victory - Ejisumanhene Assures Alan
Police arrest former Wulensi MP over fraud
Afriyie Akoto hosts six NPP founding fathers in Ashanti
THE CHRONICLE
Ejisuhene to Alan: Yaa Asantewaa did it, you can also do it
Bawumia is NPP's best choice for 2024 -Dan Botwe
Saglemi Housing project: Mahama is pissed off! ...Accuses gov't of digging largest civil excavation in Africa in the name of National Cathedral , but neglecting his baby project