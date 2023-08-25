Today at the newsstands - August 25, 2023

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Industrialisation agenda: Economic structure needs change now - Yaw Nsarkoh proposes
EOCO recovers GHC79 million
Dormaa West: Home of Cocoa, rice
GHANAIAN TIMES
NPP presidential primaries: Super delegates decide tomorrow ...five of 10 candidates to make it to the next to make it to next round
Danger looms in Sekondi-Takoradi over excavation of hilly areas
Miner jailed 12 years for defiling friends's daughter
THE CHRONICLE
Who makes the five morrow? ...UK rating agency puts Bawumia ahead ...Alan , Akoto, Agyapong's follow in the tow
Baptist church members holding positions are not corrupt - GBC Prez
Automation of supply, distribution of premix fuel ready
Akoto to delegates show me your love
DAILY Guide
MASLOC closes Bawku office over safety
Baby rescued from Achimota forest
Two Nigerians caged for trafficking 11 victims