General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - August 22, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Expediting national development: All must champion common goal - Fiifi Kwetey

Presbyterian Church expresses concern about state of country

Support for govt in 2022, 2022 due to crisis -BoG

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Adoagyiri installs new chief

Ofosu Nkansah supports teachers ...in Asante Akyem central

$250m BoG head office brouhaha: No procurement law was broken - Governor

THE CHRONICLE

BoG: Why we lost GHC 60bn in 2022

Lands Commission promises to fight against corruption

NHC declares enstoolment of Kwahu-pepease chief as null & void

THE ANCHOR

Roads minister forces miners to 'scrub' tarred road

MASLOC closes Bawku office ...over security concerns

'Wo Suraa Wo Ni' Nam 1 abandons GHC 650 validation trick

