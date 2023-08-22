Today at the newsstands - August 22, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Expediting national development: All must champion common goal - Fiifi Kwetey
Presbyterian Church expresses concern about state of country
Support for govt in 2022, 2022 due to crisis -BoG
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Adoagyiri installs new chief
Ofosu Nkansah supports teachers ...in Asante Akyem central
$250m BoG head office brouhaha: No procurement law was broken - Governor
THE CHRONICLE
BoG: Why we lost GHC 60bn in 2022
Lands Commission promises to fight against corruption
NHC declares enstoolment of Kwahu-pepease chief as null & void
THE ANCHOR
Roads minister forces miners to 'scrub' tarred road
MASLOC closes Bawku office ...over security concerns
'Wo Suraa Wo Ni' Nam 1 abandons GHC 650 validation trick