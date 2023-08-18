Today at the newsstands - August 18, 2023

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
At Defence Chiefs meeting on Niger: We mustn't stifle democracy...Chairman of CDs declares
Presby Church elects new Moderator
2023 voters' registration begins Sept. 12
GHANIAN TIMES
Niger political crisis: Active standby forces ...Ntiwul tasks ECOWAS security chiefs
EC to accept Ghana Card, passport for voter registration exercise Sept 12-Oct 2
Porter jailed 12 years for defiling girl
THE CHRONICLE
Security worsens in Niger ...17 soldiers gunned down by Jihadists near Mali border
I've ambitious plans for Ghana -Afriyie Akoto
ECOWAS is deploying troops and all its elements -Nitiwul
TODAY
Restore GN Bank lincence - Former employees appeal to gov't
We can face Niger's junta - ECOWAS
Cecilia Dapaah's husband caged