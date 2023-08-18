Today at the newsstands - August 18, 2023

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



At Defence Chiefs meeting on Niger: We mustn't stifle democracy...Chairman of CDs declares



Presby Church elects new Moderator



2023 voters' registration begins Sept. 12



GHANIAN TIMES



Niger political crisis: Active standby forces ...Ntiwul tasks ECOWAS security chiefs



EC to accept Ghana Card, passport for voter registration exercise Sept 12-Oct 2



Porter jailed 12 years for defiling girl



THE CHRONICLE



Security worsens in Niger ...17 soldiers gunned down by Jihadists near Mali border



I've ambitious plans for Ghana -Afriyie Akoto



ECOWAS is deploying troops and all its elements -Nitiwul



TODAY



Restore GN Bank lincence - Former employees appeal to gov't



We can face Niger's junta - ECOWAS



Cecilia Dapaah's husband caged