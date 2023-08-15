Today at the newsstands - August 15, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
GHC 100m voted for tourism enterprises -Dr Awal
YEA launches Youth in Garment & Textiles module
22 Assemblies spend GHC 2.4m, collect GHC 1.3m revenue
DAILY GUIDE
Mahama condemns coups
21 file for ER NPP slots
TOR boss resigns
GHANAIAN TIMES
Tourism Ministry initiates: Ghana targets $6bn over next 4 years
Special India 77th independence celebration edition inside
4 die in Canoe disaster at Galinkepgu
THE CHRONICLE
10% 'Chacha' tax starts today
'BoG is not obliged to report daily activities to Parliament
Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV inspects Town bridge