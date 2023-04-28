You are here: HomeNews2023 04 28Article 1757129

General News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - April 28, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GUIDE

NPP Chairman murder: Asabke to hang , Afoko for retrial

Nana chases Al Jazeera over false report

50 students get BOST scholarship

THE CHRONICLE

Jury fails to reach consensus on Afoko

Bagbin defends Anti-Gay-Bill in UK

Gyaism is not a human right issues --accepting it will incur God's wrath on Ghana

THE PUBLISHER

Major Boost for rice production ...As AAC, CSIR sign MoU

NLA licenses game park limited to operate lottery in GHana

Gold Mafia: Preisdency gives Ajazeera 7 days ...to retract , apologize to Akufo-Addo

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Teacher Mante Police shielding rapist

Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi receives honorary award at maiden Ayotaa awards

IMO boss tasks transport Minister ...to advocate Green Shipping

You may browse through the newspapers below: