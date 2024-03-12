Today at the newsstand March 12, 2024

You are here: HomeNews2024 03 12Article 1921123

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ofankor-Nsawam road project: 100 lawsuits impede works - Chief Engineer

Attorney General advocates renewable energy use in schools

THE CHRONICLE

Farmer registration under planting for food and jobs phase II begins today

Bawumia to choose female running mate?

NDC leadership lacks vision - Afenyo-Markin

DAILY GUIDE

'Old' Naana sparks outrage in Parliament

My husband died of terminal disease - John Kumah's wife

Agric Ministry opens PFJ2.0 application

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

CDD lauds IGP

Court orders A-Plus to pay Hassan Zein GHC100k

