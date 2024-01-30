You are here: HomeNews2024 01 30Article 1913925

Today at the newsstand January 30, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Major Mahama murder: 12 jailed for life

Dismiss fake election year prophecies - rev. Dr Hiagbe

BOG cuts policy rate

THE CHRONICLE

Osofo Kyiri Abosom promises Sharia law

Annul Yendi election - Habibata

Ghana's economy has not turned any corner - JM

THE DIALY DISPATCH

NDC cannot take Hohoe seat from me - Amewu

Consider supreme interest of NPP, with unity, we will win on Dec. 7 - Bawumia

Opoku Prempeh secures 5th term bid with 88%

THE ANCHOR

Husband wife elected MP aspirant

GRA exceeds 2023 revenue target by GHC113.06 billion

Women representation suffers further setback

