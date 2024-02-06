You are here: HomeNews2024 02 06Article 1915297

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand February 6, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Health alert! High-risk meningitis period ...report sore throat, headache, fever, bodily pains

28 Gt. Accra MMDCEs sign performance contract

Common core curriculum: Science students to skip core Maths, Integrated Science

DAILY GUIDE

NSA director hot over GHC160k

OSP returns Cecilia Dapaah's money

Don't come to make money - Yaa-Na to Mahama

THE CHRONICLE

Veep, Okyenman remember JB Danquah

PAC orders A-G to probe NSA ...police also told to pick up N/R director & accountant

Alan Cash sells GTP @ economic summit

DAYBREAK

Amoama gets High commissioner job

FPU officers fret over Bawku overstay

Lands Commission deepens transparency

