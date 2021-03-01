Today at the news stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 03 01Article 1192366

General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Business24

*Ghana has 2bn barrels of oil left to drill

*High liquidity, hunt for safety dampen Treasury yields

*Prez announces Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Herald

*CDD tells Chief Justice, others to do self-examination

Daily Statesman

*COVID-19 vaccine safe: President urges Ghanaians to ignore conspiracy theories

Finder

*World Bank 'exposes' Alex Mould; denies any role in costly dumsor PPAs

*COVID-19 vaccine does not affect fertility - Dr DaCosta Aboagye

Daily Guide

*Mahama petition frivolous, lazy - Akufo-Addo

*Accept Supreme Court verdict - Peace Council

B&FT

*eTradeHubs portal launched

*Taxing MoMo charges will be double slap for telcos - Tax experts

Ghanaian Times

*Ghana won't legalised same-sex marriage under my Presidency - Nana Addo

*COVID-19 vaccine: President to take first jab tomorrow

