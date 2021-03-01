Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 1 March 2021
Source: Ghana Celebrities
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Business24
*Ghana has 2bn barrels of oil left to drill
*High liquidity, hunt for safety dampen Treasury yields
*Prez announces Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Herald
*CDD tells Chief Justice, others to do self-examination
Daily Statesman
*COVID-19 vaccine safe: President urges Ghanaians to ignore conspiracy theories
Finder
*World Bank 'exposes' Alex Mould; denies any role in costly dumsor PPAs
*COVID-19 vaccine does not affect fertility - Dr DaCosta Aboagye
Daily Guide
*Mahama petition frivolous, lazy - Akufo-Addo
*Accept Supreme Court verdict - Peace Council
B&FT
*eTradeHubs portal launched
*Taxing MoMo charges will be double slap for telcos - Tax experts
Ghanaian Times
*Ghana won't legalised same-sex marriage under my Presidency - Nana Addo
*COVID-19 vaccine: President to take first jab tomorrow