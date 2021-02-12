General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Today at the news stands

Stroeis making the headlines;



Daily Graphic



- Jean Mensa won’t testify – Supreme Court rules



- Mahama moves to subpoena EC Chair



- Military to establish bases in 16 regions – Minister-Designate for defence



- All set for Council of State election today



Daily Guide



- Mahama bounced again!, can’t compel EC Boss to testify



- “We’re using IT to fight crime



- Truck crushes 5 cars at Nsawam



- Nungua Traditional Council starts office complex



- I didn’t order soldiers to Parliament



The Daily Statesman



- You can’t force Jean, Mac to testify



- Military Bases for all 16 regions – Defence Minister-Designate



- Rebecca Foundation donates to Komfo Ankye Teaching Hospital



B&FT



- Banks borrowed Gh¢2.57bn from BoG in pandemic year



- Work begins on construction of Nungua Traditional Council



- Oti Region Covid-19 offenders escape prosecution due to absence of court



- Taskforce constituted to monitor compliance of protocols



