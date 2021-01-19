General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



The Daily Statesman:



* Mahama faces Supreme court today. As pre-trial of 2020 election petition starts.



* Let's be each other's keeper - Bawumia appeals.



Ghanaian Times:



* Non-compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols: GPRTU descends on drivers.



* Police strategise to enforce mandatory wearing of nose masks



The Chronicle:



* Ampaw, Tsatsu to exhibit legal prowess - As Nana, Mahama election battle begins today



* Two labs give conflicting COVID-19 reports



Daily Guide:



* Speaker cautions would-be MP Minsters



* Covid kills security CAPO, Pratt, others



Daily Graphic:



* Private varsities Dave bleak future. Patronage of institutions declining



* Pupils, students return to school after 10 months



The Finder:



* Election petition hearing resumes today.



* Uneasy calm as schools reopen.