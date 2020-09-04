Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 4 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
*Ghana-Nigeria relations intact..misunderstanding fuelled by illusions. Nigeria speaker of House of Representatives
*We've cleared legacy arrears - GES
Daily Guide
*I heard my sister crying on phone, T'di girls witness
*2 nabbed for Mfensi murder
Business24
*BoG developing proposal to amend its law
*Glimmer of hope for forex bureau operators as passengers jet in
*Police, Shippers’ Authority commit to removing trade barriers
Daily Statesman
* Nana Akufo-Addo proposes joint committee to handle Ghana-Nigeria affairs
* Togbe Afede condemns Agyapa deal says it is "shrouded in secrecy"
