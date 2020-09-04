Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Daily Graphic



*Ghana-Nigeria relations intact..misunderstanding fuelled by illusions. Nigeria speaker of House of Representatives



*We've cleared legacy arrears - GES



Daily Guide



*I heard my sister crying on phone, T'di girls witness



*2 nabbed for Mfensi murder



Business24



*BoG developing proposal to amend its law



*Glimmer of hope for forex bureau operators as passengers jet in



*Police, Shippers’ Authority commit to removing trade barriers



Daily Statesman



* Nana Akufo-Addo proposes joint committee to handle Ghana-Nigeria affairs



* Togbe Afede condemns Agyapa deal says it is "shrouded in secrecy"





