General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

*Ghana-Nigeria relations intact..misunderstanding fuelled by illusions. Nigeria speaker of House of Representatives

*We've cleared legacy arrears - GES

Daily Guide

*I heard my sister crying on phone, T'di girls witness

*2 nabbed for Mfensi murder

Business24

*BoG developing proposal to amend its law

*Glimmer of hope for forex bureau operators as passengers jet in

*Police, Shippers’ Authority commit to removing trade barriers

Daily Statesman

* Nana Akufo-Addo proposes joint committee to handle Ghana-Nigeria affairs

* Togbe Afede condemns Agyapa deal says it is "shrouded in secrecy"

