General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

*GNPC unable to retrieve GH778.6m from debtors since 2015.

*PIAC, EOCO investigate infractions of Petroleum Revenue Management Act.

*President inaugurates Amedzofe Water Project.

The Finder

*Next NDC government will abrogate Agyapa Agreement – Minority Leader.

*President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for phase III of water supply project for 5 districts in Volta Region.

*Coalition launches Health Manifesto demanding by 2030

Chronicle

*NDC cooked 'Agyapa' deal in 2011

*GNPC finances cause stir at PAC.

Ghanaian Times

*GIFF appeals for waivers over ICUMS delays.

*Wassa Fiase chiefs, people demo over reinstatement of Paramount Chief.

*President inaugurates Amedzofe water supply system.

Daily Guide

*Access bank starts campaign for kids.

*Okyenhene wants Chief at Dome Faase chaos arrested.

*NDC tried to establish gold company.

Ghanaian Observer

*Shun those who promote ethnic sentiments and divisions – President Akufo-Addo.

*Ya-Na gets plaudits for peace in Dagbon.

*President Akufo-Addo petitioned over reinstatement of Wassa Fiase Paramount Chief.

Daily Statesman

*Okyenhene condemns attempts to mar unity between Akyem Abuakwa and Ga State.

*Shun those who promote ethnic sentiments – President Akufo-Addo.

