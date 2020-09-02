General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

File photo

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



*GNPC unable to retrieve GH778.6m from debtors since 2015.



*PIAC, EOCO investigate infractions of Petroleum Revenue Management Act.



*President inaugurates Amedzofe Water Project.



The Finder



*Next NDC government will abrogate Agyapa Agreement – Minority Leader.



*President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for phase III of water supply project for 5 districts in Volta Region.



*Coalition launches Health Manifesto demanding by 2030



Chronicle



*NDC cooked 'Agyapa' deal in 2011



*GNPC finances cause stir at PAC.



Ghanaian Times



*GIFF appeals for waivers over ICUMS delays.



*Wassa Fiase chiefs, people demo over reinstatement of Paramount Chief.



*President inaugurates Amedzofe water supply system.



Daily Guide



*Access bank starts campaign for kids.



*Okyenhene wants Chief at Dome Faase chaos arrested.



*NDC tried to establish gold company.



Ghanaian Observer



*Shun those who promote ethnic sentiments and divisions – President Akufo-Addo.



*Ya-Na gets plaudits for peace in Dagbon.



*President Akufo-Addo petitioned over reinstatement of Wassa Fiase Paramount Chief.



Daily Statesman



*Okyenhene condemns attempts to mar unity between Akyem Abuakwa and Ga State.



*Shun those who promote ethnic sentiments – President Akufo-Addo.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.