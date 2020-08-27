You are here: HomeNews2020 08 27Article 1044136

General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Some stories making headlines Some stories making headlines


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Chronicle:

• Military deploys 300 soldiers, choppers in 'search' of missing rifles

* NARCOC destroys 67 acres weed farm

Daily Dispatch;

• As per 2010 population census (nationwide)..The 13 board ethnic groups with over 500,000 person

• Residents flee after attacking military men

• US PR firm on work during Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's campaign

The bftghana;

* Easing of restrictions brings back business confidence - Report

* Lack of service charter increases cost of doing business, breeds corruption

Daily Guide

• Campaign on achievements, Otumfuo cautions Mahama

•Soldiers take over town.

• Births registration increase 80%.

• Bawumia swerves political pundits.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment