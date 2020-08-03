Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 3 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers.
Daily Guide:
* Nana fires Mahama: He's most incompetent President
* 1st female KNUST VC takes office
* Mills resigned as President- Kwamena Ahwoi
Daily Graphic:
* Ignore 'leaked' papers - WAEC, GES urge candidates to be focused
*I won't contest December 7 - Dr. Ndoum
* Parliament passes Aircraft Accident Investigation Bill
New Crusading Guide:
*Abodakpi exposes NDC plot against Rawlings..says Ahwoi's book has intent of destroying Rawlings' political legacy
* Ghana Pentecostal, Charismatic Council endorse Adonko Next Level Energy drink
Ghanaian Observer:
*Ahwoi accuses Rawlings of calumny against Mills, NDC in new book
*Government considers free varsity education
Insight:
* Registration Violence.. Kasoa Council of Churches endorses gunshots by Hawa Koomson
*MPs push for Finance Minister's dismissal
Daily Statesman:
* 'Side-lined' Amisaah-Arthur saved Naana
* Akufo-Addo: My presidency has changed Ghana's political narratives
Informer:
* Attempts to demonise Rawlings, Volta: Dangerous aberration! Abodakpi warns Kwamena Ahwoi
*Suspect in the gruesome murder of 90-year-old woman..I was possessed and unaware of all that happened
