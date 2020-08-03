General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers.



Daily Guide:



* Nana fires Mahama: He's most incompetent President



* 1st female KNUST VC takes office



* Mills resigned as President- Kwamena Ahwoi



Daily Graphic:



* Ignore 'leaked' papers - WAEC, GES urge candidates to be focused



*I won't contest December 7 - Dr. Ndoum



* Parliament passes Aircraft Accident Investigation Bill



New Crusading Guide:



*Abodakpi exposes NDC plot against Rawlings..says Ahwoi's book has intent of destroying Rawlings' political legacy



* Ghana Pentecostal, Charismatic Council endorse Adonko Next Level Energy drink



Ghanaian Observer:



*Ahwoi accuses Rawlings of calumny against Mills, NDC in new book



*Government considers free varsity education



Insight:



* Registration Violence.. Kasoa Council of Churches endorses gunshots by Hawa Koomson



*MPs push for Finance Minister's dismissal



Daily Statesman:



* 'Side-lined' Amisaah-Arthur saved Naana



* Akufo-Addo: My presidency has changed Ghana's political narratives



Informer:



* Attempts to demonise Rawlings, Volta: Dangerous aberration! Abodakpi warns Kwamena Ahwoi



*Suspect in the gruesome murder of 90-year-old woman..I was possessed and unaware of all that happened

