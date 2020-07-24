Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Business24



Ofori-Atta unveils GH¢100bn plan to ride out COVID-19 storm



Oil revenue forecast sees massive cut as virus effect rages



MTN Ghana to beef up capex, innovate to drive growth



Daily Statesman



Mahama's 'financial enslavement' cost Ghana Ghc21.6billion



Gov't offers more reliefs



Ghanaian Times



2020 Mid-year budget review: Gov't unveils Ghc100bn COVID-19 rescue package to get economy back on track



Local govt ministry takes 2nd phase disinfection exercise to Bono Region





