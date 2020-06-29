Today at the news stand

General News of Monday, 29 June 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic:
*Acclamation of NPP flagbearer: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia ticket for election 2020
*Anas exposes COVID-19 scam
*President extends incentive package for health workers
The New Crusading Guide:
*Baako tames Kennedy Agyapong!
*Pay GHC 100,000 or go to jail - Winneba court orders Effutu NDC's Kofi Annan
Daily Dispatch:
*John Mahama's response to the Supreme Court on voters register
*4% of Ghanaians vote on ethnic basis
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.