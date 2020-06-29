General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stand

The Daily Graphic

Daily Graphic:



*Acclamation of NPP flagbearer: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia ticket for election 2020



*Anas exposes COVID-19 scam



*President extends incentive package for health workers



The New Crusading Guide:



*Baako tames Kennedy Agyapong!



*Pay GHC 100,000 or go to jail - Winneba court orders Effutu NDC's Kofi Annan



Daily Dispatch:



*John Mahama's response to the Supreme Court on voters register



*4% of Ghanaians vote on ethnic basis

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.