You are here: HomeNews2020 06 29Article 992740

General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stand

« Prev

Next »

Photos (11)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Daily Graphic


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Daily Graphic:

*Acclamation of NPP flagbearer: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia ticket for election 2020

*Anas exposes COVID-19 scam

*President extends incentive package for health workers

The New Crusading Guide:

*Baako tames Kennedy Agyapong!

*Pay GHC 100,000 or go to jail - Winneba court orders Effutu NDC's Kofi Annan

Daily Dispatch:

*John Mahama's response to the Supreme Court on voters register

*4% of Ghanaians vote on ethnic basis

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment