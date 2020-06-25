Today at the news stand

General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

The Daily Graphic

Daily Graphic:



*Daily Graphic's neutrality exemplary - TUC boss



*Civil aviation requests GHC100 million bailout



*Govt to reconstruct demolished properties of Nigerian High Commission



Daily Guide:



*Govt can buy Woyome property



*Police pick 2 over Nigerian mission property case



*Supreme court Jettison's IMANI gang, new register judgement today



Daily post:



*Akufo-Addo's men running to Mahama's UGMC for dear life, as coronavirus closes in on them



*Voters registration exercise could lead to mass deaths - Doctors warn EC



*GEDA engages Zoomlion to disinfect Opera Square

