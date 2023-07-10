Today at the news stand

General News of Monday, 10 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Finder:
• I persuaded World Bank to inject $200 million into tree crops agenda - Dr. Akoto
• Alan Kyerematen has served NPP longer than his competitors - Nyamah
Daily Graphic:
• NHIS hits 17.2 million membership - highest since inception.
• Police arrest chief for destroying 33,000 rubber trees.
The Inquisitor:
• Mudslinging galore - amateurish video against Veep circulate.
• Dr. Prempeh is YPYC overall Africa Role Model in Politics and Governance.
Daily Guide:
• I’m Kufuor’s seed nurtured by Akufo-Addo - Bawumia
• Minister exposes Ablakwa’s ‘fallacy’ contract