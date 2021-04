General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Herald



GES education calendar leaves parents, students stranded and angry



Lotto operators want unholy NLA and KGL alliance probed



Business24



Ghana’s external debt gets more commercial and expensive



Eurobond proceeds to boost cedi stability



RMB assists Ghana to issue USD3bn+ multi-tranche Eurobond



Chronicle



Mensah-Bonsu cross about Bagbin's NDC appointments



Kasoa murder blamed on juju on TV