Today at the news stand

Daily Graphic:



* Child trafficking lingers despite laws against practice; 3 rescued in Afram plains



* NDC has proven leadership record - Mahama



* Parliament approves $3.2m tax waiver on mathematical sets



Ghanaian Times:



* Voter registration exercise: EC registers over 4.4m in second week



* Ghana losing fight against COVID-19 - NDC



Crusading Guide:



* Mahama not fit for President again- Prof Adei



* Mining pits are killing us- Kwarbeng chief cries out





