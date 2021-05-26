Today at the News Stands

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



The Inquisitor:



*Panic over 2013 BOST Report



*Big Gamble over KMA Position



Daily Guide:



*Nana meets Pan African MPs



*Jomoro MP Hot over dual citizenship



The Chronicle:



*Parliament to make a determination on Ablakwa's resignation



*715 chase 55 MMDCE positions in 5 regions - John Boadu



The Ghanaian Publisher:



*NDC 'Fraud' MP Hot! Hangs on GH¢2m bail



*Let's work to make Africa stronger - Akufo-Addo



Ghanaian Times:



*GHS extends COVID-19 vaccination to Friday



*CRI partners National Chief Imam to fight child abuse.



The Finder:



*Government to raise $1bn sustainable bonds



*Board awaits BoG report to act - ARB Apex Bank