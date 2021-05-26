Today at the News Stands

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Inquisitor:
*Panic over 2013 BOST Report
*Big Gamble over KMA Position
Daily Guide:
*Nana meets Pan African MPs
*Jomoro MP Hot over dual citizenship
The Chronicle:
*Parliament to make a determination on Ablakwa's resignation
*715 chase 55 MMDCE positions in 5 regions - John Boadu
The Ghanaian Publisher:
*NDC 'Fraud' MP Hot! Hangs on GH¢2m bail
*Let's work to make Africa stronger - Akufo-Addo
Ghanaian Times:
*GHS extends COVID-19 vaccination to Friday
*CRI partners National Chief Imam to fight child abuse.
The Finder:
*Government to raise $1bn sustainable bonds
*Board awaits BoG report to act - ARB Apex Bank