2021 05 20

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Informer:

*€170m secured to start Dev. Bank

*Taskforce targeting illegal activities, not licenses - Nitiwul

Daily Guide:

*AG charges MP with $2.4m fraud

*Otumfuo wants Owabi Dam dredged

Ghanaian Times:

*Fight against pandemic: 2nd COVID-19 vaccination takes off

*We'll not back down on galamsey fight - Nitiwul

Daily Graphic:

*Galamsey wreaks havoc. Vast swathes of forests, rivers devasted in Eastern, Western Regions

*Let's invest heavily in sanitation - Speakers

The Chornicle:

*TOR collapsing under heavy debts

*Make lupus medical care visible in Ghana - Oyeman Foundation

