Today at the News Stands

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Informer:
*€170m secured to start Dev. Bank
*Taskforce targeting illegal activities, not licenses - Nitiwul
Daily Guide:
*AG charges MP with $2.4m fraud
*Otumfuo wants Owabi Dam dredged
Ghanaian Times:
*Fight against pandemic: 2nd COVID-19 vaccination takes off
*We'll not back down on galamsey fight - Nitiwul
Daily Graphic:
*Galamsey wreaks havoc. Vast swathes of forests, rivers devasted in Eastern, Western Regions
*Let's invest heavily in sanitation - Speakers
The Chornicle:
*TOR collapsing under heavy debts
*Make lupus medical care visible in Ghana - Oyeman Foundation