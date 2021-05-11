Today at the News Stands

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic
*COVID-19 protocols missing at KIA
*Government engages missions on deportee rights
The Statesman:
*CID probes 53 schools
*President pledges support May 9 foundation
*Pessimism will suffocate us
B&FT
*Local jewellery industry dying
*Audit Agency to block funds and prosecute officers for breaches
Economy Times:
*BoG likely to miss inflation Target
*Banks fleece customers, cut down on loans
Daily Guide:
*Alleged coup plotters stay in jail, Agordzo out
*Judge, 7 others cited for contempt
The New Crusading Guide:
* Government will support May 9 foundation - Akufo-Addo
* Land guards on rampage at Gbetsile
The Finder:
*Stronger integration of ECOWAS markets crucial
*Hungry ECOWAS citizens to increase to 27m by end of 2021
The Chronicle:
*CID probes OWASS, St. Louis over alleged fraud
*JB's suspected killer requests police phone records