Today at the News Stands

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Daily Guide:



* Woman Gives Birth To 9 Babies



* ‘Fix Country’ Is NDC Inspired - Freddie Blay



* National Security Guys Grabbed Over Galamsey In Atewa Forest





Daily Graphic :



* COVID-19 2nd Doses Arrive Tomorrow



* Free SHS Policy Under Stress - Education Minister



* Wey Gey Hey Ramadan Saga: Peace Council Calls For Cool Heads



Ghanaian Times:



* Police admin. deploys 200-member crack team



* Minority Leader condemns indiscriminate sale of state lands in Tamale



* Armed robbers kill security man at Dzodze



The Chronicle:



* Rome was not built in a day - Sammi Awuku



* John Mahama stands tall to lead NDC



Business Finder:



* NHIA pays over GH¢290m to service providers



* Ecobank,TANOE train women business owners.