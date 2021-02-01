Today at the News Stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 02 01Article 1168804

General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Ghanaian Times:

*Ghana records more COVID19 deaths
'Shisha' contributing to increased death toll-KNUST

*Public Services Commission outlines COVID19 guidelines for public institutions

*Half-Assini Police Commander allegedly commits suicide

The Finder:

*Funerals, weddings, concerts, banned.

*NPP refutes minority's claim of not supporting relief for students

*Asiedu-Nketia runs away from his Mahama victory claim

Business24:

*‘Economy vulnerable to portfolio outflows’

*Tullow forecasts 23% decline in 2021 production

*Container shortage pushes freight rates through the roof.

Daily Graphic:

*Cost of Covid-19 test at KIA reduced to $50

*Social activities restricted

*Election Petition: Supreme Court plays video on Aseidu Nketia today

Herald:

* Supreme Court judges run from EC Boss' family ties with
Akufo-Addo's wife

*I couldn't cope with Rawlings' friends - Konadu

Informer:

*Surge in COVID19 Cases.. ban public gatherings or face our wrath - GMA impels government to act

*My election divine; not stumbling block - Bagbin

Daily Post:

* NPP MPs have become insensitive to students plight - Mahama Ayariga

* Carlos Ahenkorah was only arranging the ballot papers, he didn't snatch it - KT Hammond

New Crusading Guide:

*Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP commissions Mechanised borehole Water projects

*You can't hold Ada to ransom... Residents warn 'Selfish' chiefs & politicians over Songor salt project.


*Akoto-Ampaw, Mosquito square-up Supreme Court today

*Nigerians want sale of foreign rice criminalised

*Sunyani assembly parents whose children do not wear masks

