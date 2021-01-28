Today at the News Stands

General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Business Analyst:
*Rawlings advocated for self-sufficient Africa -UN
* Forex markets lower forward exchange rate expectations
Daily Guide:
*Goodbye our Hero. Konadu's touching tribute
*Farewell Commandante. Rawlings laid to rest.
The New Crusading Guide:
*Akufo-Addo eulogises Rawlings as he bids him farewell.
*Mahama finally files his witness statement.
Daily Graphic:
*'Commandante' Rawlings interred. As nation grieves in unity.
* Election petition: Mahama files witness statements.
The Chronicle:
*Anlo Chiefs' threat ends in smoke.
*Rawlings' beautiful 'daughters' fight for recognition.
Business Finder:
*Huge increase in electronic payments - GhIPPs
Pushpin Businesses on edge - As another lockdown looks irreversible due to upsurge in COVID-19 cases
Ghanaian Times:
*Nation bids Rawlings farewell as remains laid to rest.
*History will be kind to Rawlings - President Akufo-Addo